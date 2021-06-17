OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $19,362.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 300 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $19,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
