OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Sells $19,362.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 300 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $19,362.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

