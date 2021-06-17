ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Director Buys $41,080.00 in Stock

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Director Pietro Michael A. Di purchased 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $41,080.00.

OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31. ADOMANI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 4.18.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

