Grumpy.finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $68,556.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.40 or 0.00764652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00083711 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,954,834,813,115 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRUMPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.