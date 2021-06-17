Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson Sells 2,858 Shares of Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David S. Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $608.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 87.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

