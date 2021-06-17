Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

