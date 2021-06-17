Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Banc of California alerts:

BANC stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.84. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494 in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,292,000 after buying an additional 424,594 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,221,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $14,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.