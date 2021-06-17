Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $144.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $97.78 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock worth $4,011,052 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.