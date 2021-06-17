Analysts Anticipate Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) to Announce -$0.54 EPS

Analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galecto’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galecto will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Galecto.

Get Galecto alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galecto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $29.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. Galecto has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galecto by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Galecto during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Galecto during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galecto in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.