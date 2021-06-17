Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 4,725 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

