Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,801,806 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.30.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
