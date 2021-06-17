Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.79. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,801,806 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 875,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

