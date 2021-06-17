A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 534 ($6.98). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 257,440 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAG shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.01. The company has a market capitalization of £582.55 million and a PE ratio of 30.58.

In related news, insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 8,000 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,114 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,980.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

