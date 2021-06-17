Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Expands By 25.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Mines from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LBRMF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28. Labrador Iron Mines has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

