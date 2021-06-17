Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.30 ($6.24). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.30 ($6.24), with a volume of 160 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.52 ($6.49).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

