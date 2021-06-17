Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 124.72% from the company’s current price.

FBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Dawson James raised their price target on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.10. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

