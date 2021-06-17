$82.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to report sales of $82.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $82.00 million. Nine Energy Service reported sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year sales of $331.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.00 million to $334.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.00 million to $460.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 37.38% and a negative return on equity of 325.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NINE stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 44,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $82,743.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.