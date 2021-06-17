Critical Survey: Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) vs. Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Cuentas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cuentas and Domino’s Pizza, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza 0 11 17 0 2.61

Domino’s Pizza has a consensus price target of $432.84, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than Cuentas.

Profitability

This table compares Cuentas and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cuentas -1,173.04% -144.75% -75.09% Domino’s Pizza 11.53% -14.49% 29.35%

Volatility & Risk

Cuentas has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cuentas and Domino’s Pizza’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cuentas $560,000.00 61.74 -$8.10 million N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza $4.12 billion 4.22 $491.30 million $12.01 37.27

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Cuentas.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Cuentas on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cuentas

Cuentas Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services. The company also provides Fintech Card, a GPR integrated into a proprietary robust ecosystem that protects customers by depositing their funds in an FDIC insured bank account. The ecosystem includes a mobile wallet for digital currency, stored value card balances, prepaid telecom minutes, loyalty reward points, and purchases made in the Cuentas Virtual Marketplace. Cuentas Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated approximately 17,600 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

