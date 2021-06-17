Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Update

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 973,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS opened at $40.12 on Thursday. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.69.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,764,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,611,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,428,000 after buying an additional 287,727 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $4,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 111,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at about $4,652,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

