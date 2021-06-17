ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS ROYUF opened at $128.00 on Thursday. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10.

