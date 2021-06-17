Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $379.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

