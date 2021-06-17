Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Reduced by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,826,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,427,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $382.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.74. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $267.46 and a twelve month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.