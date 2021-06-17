Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $389,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $372.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.