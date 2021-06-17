Headinvest LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10.

