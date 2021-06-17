Altshuler Shaham Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after buying an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,112,000 after buying an additional 1,006,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,042,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,366,000 after buying an additional 594,169 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $209.69 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

