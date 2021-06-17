Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Boosted by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Shares of LOW opened at $186.20 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

