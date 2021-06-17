Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $425 million-475 million.
Shares of KPLT stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.
Katapult Company Profile
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.