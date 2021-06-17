M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after purchasing an additional 196,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $268.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

