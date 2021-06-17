CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.83.

Shares of CSGP opened at $871.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $662.04 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $862.88.

CoStar Group’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 37.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

