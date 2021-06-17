LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese Sells 12,521 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LPL Financial by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in LPL Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

