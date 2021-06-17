Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KOSS opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of -2.61.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Koss by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the first quarter worth $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.