Everipedia (IQ) Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $122.89 million and $3.79 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00141805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00178584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00935354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.48 or 0.99996694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,831,318 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,539,925 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

