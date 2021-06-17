Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,500 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00.

JNPR opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after buying an additional 1,216,161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 61,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,308,000 after buying an additional 65,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

