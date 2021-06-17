INO COIN (INO) Price Tops $3.11 on Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $560.07 million and $120,059.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

Buying and Selling INO COIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

