World Token Price Down 28.7% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $5.37 million and $68,263.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00059958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00141805 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00178584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.00935354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,752.48 or 0.99996694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002944 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,755,286 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.