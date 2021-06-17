Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 363 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $447.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $453.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
