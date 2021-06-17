Insider Selling: Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Sells 363 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $447.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $420.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $453.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

