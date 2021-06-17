Richard H. Moore Purchases 2,375 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in First Bancorp by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

