Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-1.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +16-18% yr/yr to $2.31-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.18.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

