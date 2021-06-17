Brokerages Expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.11. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Shares of ADP opened at $197.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.30. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $200.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

