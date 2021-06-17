Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Raised by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hess worth $41,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Game Creek Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $88.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.57 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.08. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

