At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Volume Increase

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,442 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $36.11.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.
In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at $283,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
