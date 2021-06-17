At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Volume Increase

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 152,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,185,442 shares.The stock last traded at $35.61 and had previously closed at $36.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other At Home Group news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $299,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at $283,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in At Home Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

