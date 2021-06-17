FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) were down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 54,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 34,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.