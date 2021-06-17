$32.83 Million in Sales Expected for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $32.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the highest is $33.05 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $135.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.61 million to $136.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $139.51 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $140.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.39 million.

CARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

