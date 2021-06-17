Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWRAY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76. Swire Pacific has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.26.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

