The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1376 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

In related news, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $97,964.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $135,486. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

