Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.00 million and the highest is $392.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $430.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $41.26 on Monday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

