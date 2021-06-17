Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in May

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the May 13th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.5 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEGXF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $16.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

