CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.80. CI Financial shares last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 895,538 shares changing hands.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 3.2299998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir bought 35,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.80 per share, with a total value of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

