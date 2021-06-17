AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. AutoWeb shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 40,550 shares changing hands.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market cap of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.71.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the first quarter worth $534,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTO)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

