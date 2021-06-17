Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 79,498 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 63.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The company had revenue of $28.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nunthakumarin Pillay sold 17,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $98,228.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monde Nkosi acquired 125,091 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $686,749.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.