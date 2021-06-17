Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $77.37. Tencent shares last traded at $76.67, with a volume of 1,786,123 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

The company has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.53.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s payout ratio is currently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

