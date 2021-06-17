OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Short Interest Update

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.18.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

